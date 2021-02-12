HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $257.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equillium by 36.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

