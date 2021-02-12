HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

Shares of SGEN opened at $172.02 on Friday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.63.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock valued at $31,701,673 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

