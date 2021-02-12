HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $4,451,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Shares of HCA opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,019 shares of company stock worth $5,475,174. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

