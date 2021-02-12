HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

FV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.