HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 612 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.90. 96,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $223.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

