HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,096. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.86. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

