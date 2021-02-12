Head-To-Head Analysis: Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) & Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -86.51% -68.23% Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 10,666.65 -$29.15 million N/A N/A Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Passage Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pluristem Therapeutics and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Passage Bio 0 3 5 0 2.63

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.33%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $29.08, suggesting a potential upside of 36.03%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients unsuitable for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermittent claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has collaboration agreements with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions; and BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies to expand its framework and research agreement, as well as conduct a joint project evaluating the therapeutic effects of the registrant's patented PLX cell product candidates for treatment of the respiratory and inflammatory complications associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

