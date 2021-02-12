Head to Head Comparison: BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) versus OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 32.12% 32.02% 3.46% OptimumBank -21.21% -14.66% -0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BNCCORP and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and OptimumBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $66.95 million 2.12 $10.23 million N/A N/A OptimumBank $5.36 million 2.15 -$1.10 million N/A N/A

BNCCORP has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Summary

BNCCORP beats OptimumBank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 11 locations in Arizona, Michigan, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

