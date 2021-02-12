Head-To-Head Survey: HEXO (HEXO) & Its Rivals

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HEXO to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% HEXO Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HEXO and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million -$406.37 million -8.08 HEXO Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -8.84

HEXO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HEXO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 7 8 1 0 1.63 HEXO Competitors 158 390 407 10 2.28

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential downside of 82.84%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 1.14%. Given HEXO’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HEXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO’s competitors have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HEXO competitors beat HEXO on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

