Head to Head Survey: HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) vs. ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

This table compares HighPoint Resources and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources -367.56% 3.05% 0.69% ARC Resources -65.18% 1.43% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HighPoint Resources and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $452.66 million 0.11 -$134.83 million ($10.00) -1.17 ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.73 -$20.80 million N/A N/A

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources.

Risk & Volatility

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HighPoint Resources and ARC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 1 3 0 0 1.75 ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00

HighPoint Resources presently has a consensus target price of $232.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,887.18%. ARC Resources has a consensus target price of $9.44, suggesting a potential upside of 54.71%. Given HighPoint Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HighPoint Resources is more favorable than ARC Resources.

Summary

ARC Resources beats HighPoint Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming. HighPoint Resources Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.