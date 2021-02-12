Head-To-Head Survey: Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) versus The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) and The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Metropolitan Bank and The Community Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metropolitan Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Community Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Metropolitan Bank currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.42%. The Community Financial has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.52%. Given The Community Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Community Financial is more favorable than Metropolitan Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Community Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and The Community Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metropolitan Bank 22.33% 11.35% 0.95% The Community Financial 17.66% 7.51% 0.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of The Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of The Community Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metropolitan Bank and The Community Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metropolitan Bank $140.41 million 2.93 $29.69 million $3.56 13.96 The Community Financial $78.22 million 2.10 $15.27 million $2.75 10.09

Metropolitan Bank has higher revenue and earnings than The Community Financial. The Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats The Community Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. The company offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, ACH, and foreign exchange conversion, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. As of April 20, 2020, it operated six locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as Great Neck, Long Island. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. It also offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; four loan production offices in La Plata, Prince Frederick, and Leonardtown, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

