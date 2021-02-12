Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) received a C$4.00 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.30.

Shares of HWX stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$3.40. 230,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,716. The company has a market capitalization of C$663.15 million and a P/E ratio of -42.75. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 103.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.85.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$40,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

