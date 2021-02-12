Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after acquiring an additional 654,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 85,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 591,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.2062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.