Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,357. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.2062 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

In other news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after acquiring an additional 278,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 188,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after buying an additional 235,945 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

