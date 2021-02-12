Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

