HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $480.94 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002889 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $480.94 million and $137,046.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002390 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00035186 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005873 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022532 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

