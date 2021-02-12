HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Down 80.6% in January

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 25,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,402. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

