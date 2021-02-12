HEIDI Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. HEIDI has a market cap of $1,189.66 and approximately $8.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HEIDI has traded down 77.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 161.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch.

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

