Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

HSII opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $657.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

