Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $339.63

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $339.63 and traded as high as $360.00. Helical shares last traded at $359.50, with a volume of 48,939 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Helical from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £434.38 million and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 339.63.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

