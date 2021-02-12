Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report $140.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $141.90 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $125.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $511.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.98 million to $513.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $669.86 million, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $687.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

HLIO opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

