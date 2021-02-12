Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

HP stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

