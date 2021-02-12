Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.20. Approximately 2,398,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,499,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rowe increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $160,711,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

