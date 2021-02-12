Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.27.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $74.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,373,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.