Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) Stock Price Up 1,548.8%

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)’s stock price rose 1,548.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Her Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Her Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.