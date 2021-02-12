Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC remained flat at $$15.41 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 490,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,081. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

