HeroNode Price Tops $0.0001 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $122,169.83 and approximately $56.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $524.26 or 0.01097354 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.48 or 0.05729893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020193 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.