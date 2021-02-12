Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives $22.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $391.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 149.17%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

