Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 5.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $22.46. 1,321,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,143,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

