Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.22

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 5574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $297,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth $313,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

