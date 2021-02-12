Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.72. 39,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

