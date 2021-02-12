Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by WBI Investments

WBI Investments lowered its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. WBI Investments’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 142,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,001 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,347 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

