HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Achieves $252,094.88

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 56.1% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $252,094.88 and $345,806.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.82 or 0.01111020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057551 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.19 or 0.05710507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00035754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000190 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

