HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE HSBC opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HSBC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 326.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in HSBC by 30.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

