Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Hits $227.09 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $227.09 million and approximately $183,663.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $47,210.50 or 0.99653321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00287027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00080163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00090340 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

