Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.37

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.37 and last traded at $92.64, with a volume of 21676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

HYFM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.