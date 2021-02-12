Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 301.1% in January

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 301.1% from the January 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on IBDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Santander lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

IBDRY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.