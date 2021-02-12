Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.04

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.04 and traded as high as $60.99. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 110,981 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

