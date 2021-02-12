Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

ICHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $42.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.93 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $813,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 175,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 46,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

