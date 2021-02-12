ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.65. 4,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,140. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

