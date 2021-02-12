ICON Trading 63.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002783 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $779.73 million and approximately $213.00 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,772,367 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

