Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.41 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $5,436.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00061910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00278901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00081328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00091398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00066030 BTC.

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,974,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,174,820 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

