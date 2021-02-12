IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDA. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in IDACORP by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in IDACORP by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

NYSE IDA opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

