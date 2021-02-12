IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.48 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $46.23 million and $9.48 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.00 or 0.01116985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.31 or 0.05697027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00027328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019496 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,734,854 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.