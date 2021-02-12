IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declares $0.15 Semi-Annual Dividend

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

IF Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years.

IROQ stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

