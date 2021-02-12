IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.68) price target on the stock.

LON IGAS opened at GBX 26.35 ($0.34) on Thursday. IGas Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39.90 ($0.52). The stock has a market cap of £32.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73.

Get IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Bowler purchased 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £437.85 ($572.05).

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.