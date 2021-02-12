II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. II-VI updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.81-0.91 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.81-$0.91 EPS.

IIVI opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -905.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $122,073.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $6,244,658.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,985,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,717 shares of company stock valued at $23,533,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

