Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Posts Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.10-5.35 EPS.

Shares of ILMN traded up $51.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,093. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.72. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $460.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.60.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

