iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 29,270 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Adroit Resources Inc and changed its name to iMetal Resources Inc in November 2015.

