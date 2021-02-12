IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock remained flat at $$34.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.